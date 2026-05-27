India tears into Pakistan at UNSC over ‘sponsoring cross-border terrorism’; ‘will face consequences’

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India strongly rebutted Pakistan at the UN Security Council (UNSC), over cross-border terrorism and aggression, stating that Islamabad will have to “accept that there are consequences to its sponsorship of cross-border terrorism”.
Speaking at the UNSC Open Debate, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, delivered a sharp rebuke and said he was “compelled to respond” to “baseless and unwarranted” remarks made by Pakistan.
“Independent India began its life battling with cross-border aggression by Pakistan, which coveted Indian territories that had become a part of India as a result of their complete, legal and irrevocable accession,” the Indian envoy said.
He stated that Pakistan has repeatedly violated the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peaceful coexistence through “waging several wars”.
#WATCH | At UNSC Open Debate, Permanent Representative of India to the UN in New York, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish says, “I am compelled to respond to baseless and unwarranted remarks made by Pakistan today. India would like to set the facts straight. Independent India began… pic.twitter.com/jFu7o8SEm3
— ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2026
“Pakistan, by waging several wars and inflicting unprovoked aggression against India and through its continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism, has violated the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity and peaceful coexistence.
‘Hollow rhetoric of commitment to the UN Charter’
Parvathaneni said Pakistan’s doctrine of “bleeding India by a thousand cuts” and the use of cross-border terrorism unveiled its “hollow rhetoric of commitment to the UN Charter”.
“The use of cross-border terrorism by Pakistan and its doctrine of ‘bleeding India by a thousand cuts’ exposes its hollow rhetoric of commitment to the UN Charter,” he said.
The Indian envoy asserted that New Delhi has every right to defend itself and warned that Islamabad will have to “accept that there are consequences to its sponsorship of cross-border terrorism.”
“Pakistan’s harnessing of the malevolent forces of terrorism, religious extremism, violent radicalism, and anti-India rhetoric has continued unabated since its creation. The facts in this regard are on public record and need no further elucidation. Pakistan must credibly and irrevocably end its support for all forms of terrorism,” he said.
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