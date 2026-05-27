India tears into Pakistan at UNSC over ‘sponsoring cross-border terrorism’; ‘will face consequences’

India strongly rebutted Pakistan at the UN Security Council (UNSC), over cross-border terrorism and aggression, stating that Islamabad will have to “accept that there are consequences to its sponsorship of cross-border terrorism”.

Speaking at the UNSC Open Debate, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, delivered a sharp rebuke and said he was “compelled to respond” to “baseless and unwarranted” remarks made by Pakistan.

“Independent India began its life battling with cross-border aggression by Pakistan, which coveted Indian territories that had become a part of India as a result of their complete, legal and irrevocable accession,” the Indian envoy said.