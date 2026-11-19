India has hit back at Pakistan Army over its chief Asim Munir’s display of a mineral box to US Donald Trump. Speaking at the Arria-formula meeting on Natural Resources and Conflict convened by Liberia, Indian Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish urged the Pakistan Army to use the country’s resources for its people, not self-aggrandisement.”

“Pakistan has chosen to misuse the forum to pedal its propaganda. Our position of the Indus Water Treaty remains the clear and consistent and has been articulated at multiple forum.”

Without naming Trump, Harish said, “Their Army chief was seen last September displaying a wooden box filled with mineral stones to foreign leaders, a clear indication of their Army’s role in this exploitation, which is beneath the disposal of a provincial government in power in Pakistan and the imposition of state of emergency there.