India-Pakistan tension LIVE: International community asks both countries to de-escalate, show restrain

India-Pakistan face-off LIVE updates: India on Tuesday conducted non-military preemptive air strikes on a terror camp in Balakot. A day later, Pakistani jets violated Indian airspace and attempted strikes in Jammu and Kashmir.
Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with foreign ministers of both the countries and asked them to exercise restraint and avoid any military action.
The Indian Express has learnt that Pompeo spoke to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday, as did Admiral Philip Davidson, Commander of United States Indo-Pacific Command with Admiral Sunil Lanba, the Indian Navy Chief. Sources said that US Ambassador to India, Ken Juster also engaged with Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale. Similar engagements were also done with the Pakistani side. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also asked both the sides to urgently take steps for a “meaningful mutual engagement”. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had called Guterres to inform him about India’s strike on Tuesday.
India on Tuesday conducted non-military preemptive air strikes on a terror camp in Balakot. A day later, Pakistani jets violated Indian airspace and attempted strikes in Jammu and Kashmir. India said that the attack was foiled successfully and a MiG fighter jet was shot down in the aerial confrontation and a pilot is “missing in action”. While Pakistan initially said that two IAF pilots were in its custody, later in the day, it said it had arrested “only one.”
Pakistan suspends Samjhuta Express services to India
Pakistani authorities suspended the Samjhauta Express train service between Pakistan and India until further notice. In a statement released by Pakistani Foreign Ministry, Islamabad said the operations will resume as soon as the "security situation improves" between the two countries.
The biweekly train between India and Pakistan was started on July 22, 1976, under the Shimla Agreement that settled the 1971 war between the two nations. It is named after the Hindi word for "agreement", comprises six sleeper coaches and an AC 3-tier coach.
India-Pakistan tension: 'Alarming situation', says US lawmakers; call for dialogue
Top US lawmakers also asked both India and Pakistan to settle their differences through negotiations and not war.
Democratic presidential aspirant Tulsi Gabbard said, “To our friends in India and Pakistan: As nuclear powers, please remember it's your responsibility to the global community to settle differences through negotiations — not war. In times like this, cool heads must prevail." “The world is praying you will have the courage to work for peace,” said Gabbard, the first Hindu elected to US Congress and a four-time Democratic lawmaker. Congressman Brad Sherman, Chairman of House Foreign Affairs Sub-committee on Asia, the Pacific, and Nonproliferation hoped that the two countries will exercise maximum restraint. “We all hope that India and Pakistan will exercise maximum restraint during the current crisis. Diplomacy is the only path to resolve this conflict,” he said.
Senator Ed Markey said the heightening tensions between Pakistan and India are "deeply alarming". “These two nuclear-armed states must commit to resolving this crisis peacefully, and the US should stand ready to assist. We must not allow conventional tensions to go nuclear,” Markey said.
Senator Chris Murphy, Ranking Member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia, and Counterterrorism, urged the India and Pakistan to convene emergency high-level talks to de-escalate tensions between them. “Neither India nor Pakistan can allow this situation to escalate, and I strongly urge both countries to engage in talks and avoid any further military provocation,” Murphy said. "The US should not abdicate our diplomatic role here, either. President Trump should quickly nominate a qualified ambassador to Pakistan who can help diffuse tensions,” said Murphy. (PTI)
Union Cabinet meet later today
A Union Cabinet meeting will be held Thursday at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.
Japan asks India-Pakistan to stabalize situation through 'dialogue'
Japan Foreign Minister Taro Kono also condemned the Pulwama attack and asked Pakistan to take strong measures to combat terrorism, reported news agency ANI. It also asked both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and stabilize the situation through dialogue.
US, UK, France ask UNSC to list Jaish chief Azhar as 'global terrorist'
Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, a new attempt has been made at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for listing Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar as a “global terrorist”. The fresh proposal has been moved by the US, the UK and France. The security council now has 10 working days to consider it.
If the proposal is passed, Pakistan-based terror group JeM chief Masood Azhar will be tagged as a ‘UN-designated global terrorist’, which in turn would subject him to a global travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo. Read more
In the ongoing crisis, New Delhi has adopted a four-pronged approach with Pakistan. First, India accused Pakistan Air Force of targeting “Indian military installations” and summoned Pakistan’s Acting High Commissioner on Wednesday afternoon to lodge a “strong protest” at what it called its “unprovoked act of aggression” including “violation of the Indian airspace.” Second, India called Tuesday’s Balakot strike a non-military “anti-terror” pre-emptive strike and labelled it as a “counter-terror strike”.
Third, Delhi told the Pakistan envoy that “India reserves the right to take firm and decisive action to protect its national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity against any act of aggression or cross-border terrorism.” And, lastly, India handed over a “dossier” to Pakistan with specific details of Jaish-e-Mohammad’s complicity in the Pulwama terror attack and the presence of its terror camps in Pakistan.
India also objected to Pakistan’s "vulgar display of an injured personnel" of the IAF. It also called for his immediate return. “It was made clear that Pakistan would be well advised to ensure that no harm comes to the Indian defence personnel in its custody. India also expects his immediate and safe return,” the MEA said.
Meanwhile, the global community has asked both the countries to show restraint. The US and EU asked Pakistan to take action against terrorist groups after France and Australia had done the same Tuesday. While France, UK and US on Wednesday called for “de-escalation” in their statements, Russia and China asked for exercising “restraint”.
The European Union also said on Wednesday that it expected both countries to exercise “utmost restraint” and “avoid any further escalation of the situation”.
France on Wednesday was the first to call on the two countries for “de-escalation”, as it was concerned about the deterioration of the situation. British PM Theresa May said that the UK is deeply concerned about rising tensions between India and Pakistan and urgently called for “restraint” on both sides to “avoid further escalation”.
