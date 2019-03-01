Toggle Menu
India Pakistan tension: Don’t allow misuse, Ravi Shankar Prasad to social media firms

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Home Minister Rajnath Singh at a press conference in Delhi. (PTI/File)

UNION MINISTER for Information Technology and Electronics Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday “appealed” to social media firms, asking them not to allow their platforms to be abused for “weakening the morale of the country”.

“I would like to make an appeal to all the social media platforms, India being a democracy fully respects freedom of the press and expression, including circulation of ideas,” he said.

But, he said, “in the light of the situation prevailing in the country today you’d expect the social media platform to ensure that they should not allow” their platforms to be “abused by some kind of entries or videos or other presentation which are designed to weaken the morale of the country, we expect them to take care of that”.

He said that it was “unfortunate” that Pakistan had been circulating “humiliating” videos of the captured IAF pilot on social media. The Union Home Ministry, Prasad said, “informed us” and his ministry approached YouTube, which took down 11 such videos.

