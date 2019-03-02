Samjhauta Express service to resume from India on March 3

The Samjhauta Express train service between India and Pakistan has been restored after the two neighbours agreed to operationalise services at their ends, PTI reported. The biweekly train will leave for Pakistan from Delhi on Sunday, a senior railway official told the news agency.

Services along the route had been suspended due to a drastic decline in occupancy, especially after the Pulwama terror attack. On the Indian side, the train runs from Delhi to Attari and from Lahore to Wagah on the Pakistan side.

The latest move comes a day after Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured two days ago by the Pakistan Army after his MiG-21 Bison was shot down as he chased Pakistan Air Force intruders, returned home via the Wagah-Attari border crossing. The Wing Commander’s release is being viewed as first signs of de-escalation between the two nuclear-armed countries.

The official said the first train from India will leave on March 3. On the Pakistan side, the train will leave Lahore on Monday on its return journey.

While Pakistan had cancelled its services right after an air strike by the Indian Air Force in Balakot, India cancelled the operations of the Samjhauta Express on February 28.