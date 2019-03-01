India Pakistan tension: Cross-LoC trade suspended in Kashmir, still on in Jammu

Amid the tension between India and Pakistan, trade across the Line of Control (LoC) at Salamabad Uri in Kashmir remained suspended for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

However, cross-LoC trade at Chakkan Da Bagh in Jammu’s Poonch area continued as usual.

At Salamabad Uri, trade has remained suspended over the last two days after tension between India and Pakistan escalated in the wake of airstrikes by Indian Air Force targeting a Jaish-e-Mohammad camp in Balakot in Pakistan on Tuesday.

“We were ready for the trade today. But, due to some security concerns, the trade between the two countries couldn’t take place. Thirty-five trucks from our side were expected to cross the border today, but it was put on hold,” Hilal Turki, chairman of cross-LoC traders’ association, told The Indian Express. “We are hopeful that if the situation remains peaceful, trade will take place on Friday.”

The trade between the two countries takes place from Tuesday to Friday every week.

Meanwhile, cross-LoC trade continued as usual at Chakkan Da Bagh, despite Pakistani troops carrying out shelling at various places along the LoC in Jammu. According to Custodian, cross-LoC trade, Fareed Kohli, 31 load carriers came from PoK and 18 vehicles left from Poonch.

Earlier this week, on Monday, the authorities resumed the weekly bus service from Srinagar to Muzaffarabad after it was suspended last week due to the “security situation” in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack.

Officials in Uri said the bus service is expected to run as usual next Monday. —With ENS, JAMMU