Pakistan should be the last country to lecture on plurality and inclusive society: MEA

Days after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan accused India of rejecting his peace overtures, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that there is ‘no seriousness in Islamabad’s statement on talks with India.’

“If Pakistan is ready for dialogue, why hasn’t Pakistan taken any action against Mumbai and Pathankot terror attack perpetrators? They continue to provide support to the banned terrorist outfits,” said MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar in a press briefing.

Taking a jibe at Imran Khan for his remarks over the treatment of minorities in the country, the MEA spokesperson said that ‘Pakistan should be the last country to lecture on plurality and inclusive society’.

“Pakistan said minorities are not treated well in India, I think Pakistan should be the last country to lecture us on plurality and inclusive society. We and the world are fully aware of the situation of minorities in their country,” he said.

Earlier, in an interview, Khan had expressed his desire for talks with India. He had said that even a Cold War was not in the interests of the two countries.

“Two nuclear-armed countries should not even think of war; not even a Cold War because it could worsen any time. The only way is bilateral talks. Two nuclear-armed countries at war is like a suicide,” Imran Khan had earlier said.