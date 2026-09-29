India sends senior MEA official to Pakistan for SCO coordinators meet

India’s SCO Coordinator Alok Dimri, who is an Additional Secretary in the MEA, is attending the meeting in Islamabad.

A year and half after Operation Sindoor, India has sent a senior official from the Ministry of External Affairs to Pakistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) coordinators’ meeting, beginning Monday.

India’s SCO Coordinator Alok Dimri, who is an Additional Secretary in the MEA, is attending the meeting in Islamabad.

Delhi’s stance has been that while bilateral engagements need to take place in a conducive environment free from terrorism, it will engage with Pakistan under the format of the SCO.

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The Indian government’s position has been that terror and talks can’t go together — especially so after the Pahalgam terror attack and the military confrontation between India and Pakistan in May last year under Operation Sindoor.