Govt’s Pakistan policy example of how not to conduct foreign policy: Congress

As the Narendra Modi government called off a meeting between the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan in New York a day after acceding to Pakistan’s request for such a meeting, the Congress on Friday said the government’s policy towards Islamabad is “a text book example” of how not to conduct foreign policy.

The Congress, which had Thursday slammed the government for accepting Pakistan’s request, said the government should show the courage and humility to accept their fault. “It is better late than never…. but it also shows that it is laughable to talk about this government’s policy on Pakistan. It’s an oxymoron, simply because there is no policy to talk about. It is knee-jerk and episodic,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said.

Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi must tell the nation under whose pressure did they accede to talking to Pakistan in the first place, especially on a day a BSF jawan was murdered in the most brutal manner by the border action teams of the Pakistani Army.”

“This only further validates our oft-repeated contention that the NDA-BJP government’s policy towards Pakistan is a text book example of how not to conduct your foreign policy,” he told The Indian Express.

Singhvi also hit out at the government over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. He said the government is playing with the “crown of India” and treating the people of the state like “guinea pigs”. He was referring to the killing of a BSF personnel by Pakistani Rangers and the abduction and killings of three

policemen by militants.“Today our self-respect is threatened. If this does not shake the government then what will? Three policemen have been abducted and killed and 10 policemen resigned. And you have the hollow explanation from the Home Ministry that yes we accept the resignations but they were not out of fear,” Singhvi said.

He said, “The Ministry of Home Affairs wants us to believe that policemen are joyously resigning in Jammu and Kashmir. They have put a thermometer to find out the absence of fear…what kind of hypocrisy is this?” Singhvi alleged that there had been a marked increase in ceasefire violations, deaths of security personnel, civilian killings and terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir since the BJP came to power at the Centre and joined hands with PDP to form the government in the state.

The two coalition partners parted ways in June, paving way for Governor’s rule in the state.

“It is shocking that 414 jawans have died since the central government and the government of J&K, now under Governor’s Rule, came into power. It is shocking that 256 civilians have died… In the case of ceasefire violations, there is a 500 per cent increase. The same state of J&K was progressing peacefully till this power-hungry, greedy government came to power,” he said.

He said the UPA had brought the state and its people into the mainstream, but the NDA government converted that mainstream into “midstream”.

