India, Pakistan discuss river water issues at Permanent Indus Commission meeting

The 118th meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) comprising Indus Commissioners of India and Pakistan concluded here on Tuesday. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the two-day meeting was held in a “cordial manner”.

During the meeting, the annual report for the year ending on March 31, 2022, was finalised and signed, the statement said. The delegations were led by Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters AK Pal and his counterpart from Pakistan Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah.

“The Commission appreciated the commitment of the two sides to interact frequently and resolve issues through bilateral discussions under the Indus Water Treaty-1960,” the MEA statement said. “It was agreed to hold the next meeting of the PIC in Pakistan on mutually convenient dates,” it said.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson’s office said, “A wide range of water-related issues between Pakistan and India were discussed which included the advance sharing of flood information, the programme of tours/inspections and signing of the report of the Commission for the year ending March 31, 2022.”

“Pakistan also highlighted its objections on India’s hydroelectric projects on the Western rivers. Response to Pakistan’s objections on Indian projects, including Pakal Dul, was also sought. The Indian side was also urged to communicate advance flood-flow information as per the provisions of the treaty and the practice in vogue since 1989 until 2018,” the statement said.

“Indian side assured to arrange tours/inspections after the coming flood season. The Indian side also assured that Pakistan’s outstanding objections will be discussed in the next meeting as the Indian side is still in the process of examining the details,” it said.

“Both sides reiterated their commitment to implement the Indus Waters Treaty in its true spirit and expressed the hope that the next meeting of the Commission will be held at an early date in Pakistan,” it said.

The last edition of talks was held in Islamabad on March 1-3, 2022, in which Pakistan had assured India of “all necessary actions” to ensure the free flow of Fazilka drain into the Sutlej river. The issue of hydropower projects was also discussed, where the Indian side conveyed that all its projects are “fully compliant” with the provisions of the Indus Water Treaty.

According to the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty, around 33-million-acre feet (MAF) water of the eastern rivers — Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi — is allocated to India for unrestricted use annually, and about 135 MAF of western rivers (Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab) largely to Pakistan.

Under the treaty, India has been given the right to generate hydroelectricity through a run of the river projects on the western rivers subject to specific criteria for design and operation. It also gives the right to Pakistan to raise concerns on the design of Indian hydroelectric projects on the western rivers.