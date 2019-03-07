India-Pakistan meet on Kartarpur on March 14, says MEA

INDIA ON Wednesday said its first meeting with Pakistan to finalise the modalities for Kartarpur corridor would be held at the Indian side of the Attari-Wagah border on March 14.

The announcement by the Ministry of External Affairs came a day after Pakistan said it would send a delegation to India on March 14 to discuss a draft agreement for setting up of the corridor to facilitate visa-free visit of Sikh pilgrims to the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said the meeting is being held in keeping with the government’s decision to operationalise the Kartarpur corridor on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak and meet the long-pending public demand to have easy and smooth access to the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.

“India has also proposed that a technical level discussion on the alignment of the corridor be held on the same day on the sidelines of this meeting,” the ministry said.

The announcement by both sides to hold the meeting on the corridor comes amid heightened tensions between the two neighbours following India’s air strike on a terrorist training camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Pakistan’s subsequent retaliation.