Toggle Menu
India-Pakistan meet on Kartarpur on March 14, says MEAhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/india-pakistan-meet-on-kartarpur-on-march-14-says-mea-5614682/

India-Pakistan meet on Kartarpur on March 14, says MEA

The announcement by both sides to hold the meeting on the corridor comes amid heightened tensions between the two neighbours following India’s air strike on a terrorist training camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Pakistan’s subsequent retaliation.

Kartarpur Corridor, pakistan delegation Kartarpur Corridor, Kartarpur Corridor pakistan team, Kartarpur Corridor india pakistan talks, india pakistan tension, High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood
The shrine of Sikh leader Guru Nanak Dev in Kartarpur, Pakistan. (Source: PTI/File)

INDIA ON Wednesday said its first meeting with Pakistan to finalise the modalities for Kartarpur corridor would be held at the Indian side of the Attari-Wagah border on March 14.

The announcement by the Ministry of External Affairs came a day after Pakistan said it would send a delegation to India on March 14 to discuss a draft agreement for setting up of the corridor to facilitate visa-free visit of Sikh pilgrims to the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said the meeting is being held in keeping with the government’s decision to operationalise the Kartarpur corridor on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak and meet the long-pending public demand to have easy and smooth access to the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.

“India has also proposed that a technical level discussion on the alignment of the corridor be held on the same day on the sidelines of this meeting,” the ministry said.

Advertising

The announcement by both sides to hold the meeting on the corridor comes amid heightened tensions between the two neighbours following India’s air strike on a terrorist training camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Pakistan’s subsequent retaliation.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 BJP vs BJP in UP: Sant Kabir Nagar MP beats local MLA with shoe
2 2006 fake encounter: Govt agencies gave biased reports to help free 11 cops, says Bombay HC
3 Before Govt blocked jobs report, stats panel search body tweaked in its favour