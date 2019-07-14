India, Pakistan meet at Wagah border to discuss Kartarpur corridor

A delegation of Indian and Pakistani officials on Sunday arrived at the Attari-Wagah border to discuss the Kartarpur corridor and the draft agreement on the modalities for movement of pilgrims, and resolve outstanding technical issues.

A delegation of 20 Pakistani officials led by Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal arrived at the border to take part in the meeting which was scheduled to take place at 9.30 am, ANI reported.

The meeting comes amid differences between the two sides over a range of issues, including a bridge at Zero Line on the Indo-Pak border at Dera Baba Nanak.

So far, three rounds of technical-level discussions have been held to try and finalise the alignment, crossing point and infrastructure along the corridor.

Sources had earlier said that after the decision taken by the Cabinet on November 22, 2018, India is “expeditiously building the requisite infrastructure”, including a four-lane highway and a state-of-art passenger terminal.

“More than 45 per cent of work on the Indian side is completed. The target is to complete the road by September end and the passenger terminal by the end of October this year, in time to operationalise the Kartarpur corridor on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in November,” the source said.

“The government’s effort is to ensure that pilgrims can visit the holy Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib easily and smoothly in a safe and secure manner throughout the year,” the source said. Sources said India has also asked Pakistan to increase the number of pilgrims allowed, under the 1974 bilateral protocol, to visit shrines in Pakistan for Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti. New Delhi has asked for this number to be increased to 10,000 for this year on account of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations, the sources said.

The two countries have had run-ins in the past over the corridor, including over pro-Khalistani faces in a committee set up by Pakistan and over Pakistan’s refusal to allow at least 5,000 visitors a day from India.

While India wants a bridge over the Zero Line and has already started constructing one on its side, Pakistan is insisting on a causeway, sources said. India is of the view that not building a bridge would lead to flooding of Indian areas during monsoon when the Ravi river overflows, the sources said.

The issue was discussed at a technical meeting between officials of the two countries at the Attari-Wagah border on May 27.

Sources said construction work at the site for the Passenger Terminal Complex at Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab is in full swing.

The construction work is being carried out by M/S Shapoorji & Pallonji Pvt Ltd under the supervision of the Land Ports Authority of India.

The terminal is being built on nearly 15 acres to cater to approximately 5,000 passengers per day. It will have comprehensive facilities to ensure smooth movement of pilgrims, including facilities for immigration and customs clearance. The complex will also have CCTV surveillance and adequate parking space for 10 buses, 250 cars, and 250 two-wheelers. More than Rs 500 crore is estimated to be spent for development of this complex.