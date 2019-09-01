Kashmir row rocks Maldives Parliament: Heated arguments between India, Pakistan delegates

The ongoing standoff between India and Pakistan spilled over to Maldives Parliament on Sunday after a heated argument broke out between the delegations of the two sides over the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The exchange of words took place at the 4th south Asian speakers summit in Maldives between Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh and Pakistan Senator Quratulain Marri. Besides the two, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Pakistan’s Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri were also present at the event to represent New Delhi and Islamabad.

Heated exchange of words between the respective speakers of parliament from #India and #Pakistan over the #Kashmir issue | Part 2 | @Raajje_tv pic.twitter.com/o9OV0VAElI — raajje.mv (@raajjemv) September 1, 2019

In a video released by raajje.mv, Singh is seen saying that “a country which indulges in genocide of its own citizens does not have the moral right to raise the issue of Kashmir.”

His remarks are, however, immediately responded to by Marri who says, “Pakistan is not the perveyor but a victim of terror. How can you make such a remark? How dare can someone say this? We have lost more people in terror than anyone else.” She also demanded that the remarks be expunged.