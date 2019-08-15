India denies Pakistan military’s claim of killing 5 soldiers along LoC

On India’s 73rd Independence Day Thursday, Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire along Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Advertising

According to Defence Ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand, shelling from across the LoC started at 7 am in the Krishna Gharu area. “The Indian Army retaliated befittingly,” he said, adding that the firing stopped at around 5:30 pm and no casualties were reported on the Indian side.

Meanwhile, sources said that Indian troops in retaliatory action inflicted heavy damage on the Pakistani side.

Read | Army brass reviews security situation in Jammu and Kashmir

Advertising

The response by the Indian Army came after Pakistan military’s spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed that three of its own soldiers and five Indian personnel were killed in the cross-border firing.

In a tweet, Ghafoor also alleged that the Indian Army has increased firing along the LoC in an effort to divert attention from the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also read | UN urges India, Pak to ‘exercise restraint’ as it follows Kashmir issue ‘with concern’

According to news agency PTI, there have been reports of the Pakistan army increasing its deployment along the LoC after India’s decision to withdraw special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories—Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

(with PTI Inputs)