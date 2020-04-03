J&K: Six Armymen injured as Pakistani troops resort to mortar shelling

The Indian troops also retaliated. (Representational Image) The Indian troops also retaliated. (Representational Image)

Six Armymen were injured Friday when Pakistan resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire in Rajouri district’s Sunderbani sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to sources the firing from across the LoC came all of a sudden in the morning in which six Indian soldiers got injured. They were evacuated to a hospital. The Indian troops also retaliated.

On Thursday, at least three Pakistani soldiers were killed and two injured in retaliatory fire by the Indian Army in Balakote area of Poonch district. Pakistani troops had initiated the fire targeting forward Indian positions in the area on Wednesday evening itself.

The Indian troops retaliated befittingly and during the night-long exchange of fire, four infiltrators who tried to cross over to the Indian side under cover of Pakistani fire also got killed. Their bodies, according to sources, were lying near the LoC and were clearly visible from the Indian side as well.

Two Indian army men were injured in the cross border fire, sources said.

