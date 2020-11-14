LoC flare-up: India says ‘deplorable’ that Pakistan chose festive occasion to disrupt peace in J&K

A damaged residential house in Baramulla’s Uri town. (Express photo)

Condemning in strongest terms the “unprovoked ceasefire violation” by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC), which left five security personnel and six civilians dead, India on Saturday said it was “highly deplorable” that Islamabad chose a festive occasion to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement, said the “Charge d’Affaires of Pakistan High Commission was summoned by MEA and a strong protest was lodged” over the incident.

“India condemns, in strongest terms, the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians by Pakistani forces. It is highly deplorable that Pakistan chose a festive occasion in India to disrupt peace and perpetrate violence in Jammu and Kashmir through coordinated firing along the length of the LoC,” the MEA stated.

New Delhi also strongly protested Pakistan’s continued support to cross border infiltration into India. The MEA said Pakistan was reminded of its bilateral commitment to not allow any territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India.

On Friday, a day ahead of Diwali, 11 persons, including four soldiers and a BSF jawan, died in “unprovoked ceasefire violation” by Pakistan, officials said. Sources told The Indian Express that at least “six to eight” Pakistani soldiers were killed in retaliatory fire.

The Army had said in a statement that “Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along the LoC spread across multiple sectors to include Dawar, Keran, Uri and Naugam”, and used “mortars and other weapons”. “Pakistan deliberately targeted civilian areas,” it said.

Sources told The Indian Express that the Pakistani soldiers killed in Indian firing include two Special Service Group commandos. “Nearly a dozen Pakistani soldiers were also injured,” sources said.

This year, there has been a significant escalation in ceasefire violations by Pakistan. According to official data, there have been 4,052 such incidents so far this year — 25 per cent more than the 3,233 violations across 2019.

These incidents have been rising over the last two months, with 394 violations in October and 128 so far this month. Before Friday, at least 20 civilians and five soldiers were killed in such incidents this year.

