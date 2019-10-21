Pakistan stopping postal mail to India violates international norms: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Monday slammed Pakistan for unilaterally stopping postal mail service to India, saying the move violates international norms.

“Pakistan’s decision is directly in contravention of international postal union norms. But Pakistan is Pakistan,” Prasad, who is the Minister for Communications and IT, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. He also added that Pakistan’s decision was without any prior information to India.

Pakistan had stopped receiving any consignment from India after August 27, forcing the Indian postal authorities to put mail marked for the country “on hold”. The decision is said to have been taken in the wake of abrogation of certain provisions of Article 370, the Indian Express had reported.

“It was a unilateral decision on their part. This is the first time they have taken such a stand… We are not sure when the order will be lifted,” R V Chaudhary, the Director of Postal Services (Mail and Business Development), Delhi had told the Indian Express.

Pakistan’s press attache to India Khwaja Maaz Tariq had earlier said he had not heard anything on the matter.