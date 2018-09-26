India, Pakistan must start talks to find solution to Kashmir problem, says NC

National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah chaired a two-day-long meeting of the party’s CWC in Srinagar. (File) National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah chaired a two-day-long meeting of the party’s CWC in Srinagar. (File)

Terming the calling off meeting between the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan as “extremely unfortunate”, the National Conference’s (NC) Central Working Committee (CWC) on Tuesday that India and Pakistan must restart a “sustained and uninterrupted dialogue process” to find a solution to all “disputes including the Kashmir problem”.

On Tuesday, National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah, for the second consecutive day, chaired a two-day-long meeting of the party’s CWC in Srinagar. Former chief minister and party vice-president Omar Abdullah was also present. A statement issued by party in the evening said that at the end of the two-day meeting, CWC of party unanimously passed five resolutions. The party statement said that NC stands for the “unity, integrity and the special” status of Jammu and Kashmir and shall continue to strive to defend its secular character.

On calling off the meeting between the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan, the party CWC said, “We are of the firm opinion that continuation of the dialogue between two countries is the only way available to settle all disputes between two countries and is also in the larger interest of people of the sub-continent.”

According to the statement, the working committee of the party reiterated its stand and commitment to defend and protect Article 370 and 35A of the Constitution of India. “We believe this is the right time for the government of India to consider the autonomy resolution passed by the state legislature…,” the CWC has said.

In another resolution, the party said that Central government and the governor should immediately take steps to restore a sense of security in the state. The party’s CWC further said that the “root cause of the alienation and anger that has been visible since 2014 is the opportunistic alliance of the PDP with the BJP”.

“…the way in which excessive use of force and human rights violations are being condoned coupled with mass arrest of youngsters, night raids across the state exposes the tall claims of the state and the central government. In such an atmosphere civilians, police personnel are being targeted in most gruesome ways…,” the statement added.

