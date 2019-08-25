If India imposes war, Pakistan will end it: Imran Khan’s Special Assistant on Information

Days after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India’s first use policy of nuclear weapon against Pakistan will be reconsidered in future, Special Assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said if India tries to impose war, “Pakistan will end it”, Dawn reported.

Advertising

Addressing a press conference in Governor House, Awan said that Pakistan will never initiate a war and at no cost, violate the international laws. However, she said, in case of a war-like situation arises, then every Pakistani will fight alongside its armed forces.

Rajnath Singh, who was recently on a visit to Pokhran where India conducted a nuclear test in 1998, had tweeted, “Pokhran is the area which witnessed Atalji’s firm resolve to make India a nuclear power and yet remain firmly committed to the doctrine of ‘No First Use’. India has strictly adhered to this doctrine. What happens in future depends on the circumstances.” The tweet had raised many eyebrows in Pakistan which has objected to India’s decision of revoking special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The talks between the two countries remain suspended in the wake of terror attacks in the last few years. Pakistan’s offer for talks has been rejected by India as the government has maintained that dialogue can happen only after the neighbouring country creates terrorism and violence-free atmosphere.

Advertising

Imran Khan in a recent interview had said that there is no point indulging in talks with India. On being asked about Khan’s remark, Awan said that there will be no talks with India until Kashmiris are present as stakeholders.

“The statement explains that the next-door neighbour should not take Pakistan’s wish for a peaceful resolution of Kashmir as its weakness or compulsion to sit with India. Pakistan will not enter into any dialogue with India until Kashmiris are present in the talks as a stakeholder,” Dawn news quoted Awan as saying.