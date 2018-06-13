Ceasefire violation: Congress slams BJP’s ‘failed Pak policy’; BSF calls firing along IB a ‘betrayal’

An Assitant Commandant was among those killed in the unprovoked firing by Pakistan from across the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Chamliyal area of Samba district. An Assitant Commandant was among those killed in the unprovoked firing by Pakistan from across the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Chamliyal area of Samba district.

In a fresh incident of ceasefire violation, four Border Security Forces (BSF) personnel lost their lives while three others were injured on Tuesday night. An Assistant Commandant was among those killed in the unprovoked firing by Pakistan from across the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Chamliyal area of Samba district.

Tuesday’s cross-border firing comes days after flag meetings were held between the BSF and the Pakistan Rangers where the two agreed to maintain ceasefire along the border.

Modi government’s ‘failed Pak policy’ responsible: Congress

The Congress took on the BJP government for failing to protect the country’s border, calling it “weak and cowardly”. Holding the Modi government’s “failed Pak policy” responsible for Tuesday’s incident of ceasefire violation, the Congress blamed the BJP for the death of the BSF personnel.

“Four of our jawans died today and we salute their supreme sacrifice. But I hold the weak policy of the Modi government responsible for this. I fail to understand why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned weak before Pakistan,” Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said.

He also hit out at the prime minister accusing him of insulting the martyrdom of the four BSF personnel by releasing his “fitness video” on the day of the incident. PM Modi today posted a fitness video on Twitter, showing him meditating, walking on a track inspired by five elements of nature, and doing yoga exercises.

Tiwari further called out the BJP government for not acting upon its words and promises. “Modiji is a master in making statements but does nothing in action. Prior to 2014, they used to talk of taking 10 heads for one and of their 56-inch chest, but in the last four years the Modi government has turned weak and cowardly in protecting the country’s borders,” he said.

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala also took on the Modi government in a tweet, saying, “Crossing all limits of cowardice, Pakistan indulged in cross-border firing in the middle of night in which four of our jawans were killed and three others injured. But our country’s leadership is adopting an uncertain Pak policy. Till when will this continue?”

Mehbooba Mufti expresses grief, calls for ending hostilities

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed grief over the death of the BSF jawans and extended her condolence to the bereaved families while praying for peace to the departed souls. She reiterated her demand for ending hostilities along the borders, which is necessary to protect lives and properties of border people.

Mehbooba further said the suspension of operations elsewhere in the state has brought relief to the people and hoped for similar conditions in the border areas so that the atmosphere of peace, which had prevailed for more than a decade due to the peace efforts of both the neighbouring countries in 2003 around, returns to these areas.

Pak firing a betrayal: BSF

The BSF termed last night’s firing by the Pakistan Rangers as “betrayal” and stated that the Indian forces have maintained the sanctity of the ceasefire along the border, which was agreed upon in the DGMO level and sector commander level meetings. “We have honoured it and Pakistan has not honoured it. And what Pakistan does is Pak’s business and how we respond to the betrayal is our job,” he said.

Additional Director General (Western Command) K N Choubey also said the BSF would lodge a protest with the Pakistani side over the incident.

“We are always prepared. Ceasefire or no ceasefire, there is no let up in border domination and there is no letup in border surveillance,” Choubey said on being asked if the border guarding force was caught off guard. Every instrument required to protect the territorial integrity of the border is being maintained regardless of ceasefire or no ceasefire, he said.

The ADG refused to delve into the details of its course of action following the attack, saying, “Wat is going to unfold in our operational preparedness is something that I am not going to share…But we will suffice to say that we will maintain the dominance and the territorial integrity,” he added.

