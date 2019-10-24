India, Pakistan ink agreement to operationalise Kartarpur Corridor

India and Pakistan Thursday signed an agreement to operationalise Kartarpur Corridor. The agreement was meant to be originally signed on October 23 but was delayed by a day.

Advertising

Home Ministry officials met their Pakistani counterparts at zero point and inked the agreement ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak on November 12.

“With the signing of this agreement, a formal framework has been laid down for operationalisation of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor,” Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) joint secretary S C L Das said.

While India has been urging Pakistan to reconsider it stand to impose a $20 service fee on pilgrims, Islamabad is yet to take a decision on the issue.

Today’s development comes days after the first significant escalation on the LoC since the dilution of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, with the Army targeting several terrorist launchpads in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.