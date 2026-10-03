‘Baseless’: India rejects Pakistan’s claim over Ferozepur border incident, summons envoy

India on Saturday summoned the Chargé d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest over what it described as the continued facilitation of illegal cross-border infiltration from Pakistan.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also rejected the “baseless and motivated allegations” by Pakistan regarding an incident in Punjab’s Ferozepur sector along the International Border on Friday.
According to the MEA, three individuals infiltrated into Indian territory and continued moving towards the border fence despite multiple warnings from the Border Security Force (BSF) to return to Pakistan. The ministry said the BSF was compelled to engage the three individuals after they posed an imminent security threat.
New Delhi said the incident highlighted a “clear pattern” of repeated cross-border movement by armed narcotics syndicates operating from Pakistan. The Pakistani government was urged to investigate the cross-border infiltration and drug smuggling activities, as well as the alleged complicity of Pakistan’s border guarding forces.
The MEA also called on Pakistan to take appropriate remedial measures and ensure respect for the sanctity of the International Border. India further urged Pakistan to strictly observe relevant bilateral arrangements and direct its forces to exercise effective control to prevent unauthorised movement from its side.