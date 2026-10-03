‘Baseless’: India rejects Pakistan’s claim over Ferozepur border incident, summons envoy

According to the MEA, three individuals infiltrated into Indian territory and continued moving towards the border fence despite multiple warnings from the BSF to return to Pakistan. (File photo)

India on Saturday summoned the Chargé d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest over what it described as the continued facilitation of illegal cross-border infiltration from Pakistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also rejected the “baseless and motivated allegations” by Pakistan regarding an incident in Punjab’s Ferozepur sector along the International Border on Friday.

According to the MEA, three individuals infiltrated into Indian territory and continued moving towards the border fence despite multiple warnings from the Border Security Force (BSF) to return to Pakistan. The ministry said the BSF was compelled to engage the three individuals after they posed an imminent security threat.