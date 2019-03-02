India-Pakistan faceoff: House panel seeks Foreign Secretary’s comments on IAF strike

The chairman and members of a parliamentary committee on Friday sought the comments of Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale regarding the developments linked to the IAF strikes inside Pakistan.

It was learnt that chairman Shashi Tharoor and members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs tried to draw him out on media reports that had appeared since the Pulwama attack by the JeM.

Gokhale reportedly wondered how he could say anything about what had been reported in the media.

As for what was going to happen, Gokhale, according to sources, only said: “We will wait and watch.” After Tharoor had listed certain points for a response at the outset, Gokhale merely read out from the statements that the foreign ministry had made earlier, and reportedly maintained that he could only say what he was supposed to.

The meeting had been called to deliberate on the issue of “Indo-Pak relations in view of new regime in Pakistan: recent developments”.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is a member of the committee, but he was not present at the meeting.