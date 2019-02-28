India-Pakistan Face-Off: Rajnath Singh meets NSA, service chiefs

Amid tension between India and Pakistan, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Wednesday held a meeting at North Block with NSA Ajit Doval, R&AW chief, home secretary, three armed forces chiefs and other officials.

The development came soon after three Pakistani fighter jets violated the Indian air space in Kashmir’s Nowshera sector.

Singh also reviewed the security situation in the country, especially along the border, officials said. During the meeting, a detailed presentation was given about the security situation and steps taken to ensure peace in sensitive places.

Singh directed the officials to ensure the BSF continues to remain on the highest level of alertness so that any misadventure from across the border could be foiled, a home ministry official said.