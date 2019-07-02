India, Pakistan exchange prisoners list

India had asked Pakistan to expedite the release of 134 Indians lodged in jails of that country as their nationality has been confirmed, government sources said. As many as 124 of these prisoners are Indian fishermen while the rest are other civilians, sources said.

The matter was discussed during a diplomatic communication between the two nations on Monday where a list of prisoners was exchanged simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad.

India handed over lists of 256 Pakistan civilian prisoners and 99 fishermen in India’s custody to Pakistan. Pakistan has shared lists of 209 fishermen and 52 prisoners in its custody, who are Indians or believed-to-be Indians.

Sources said it was a routine exchange in keeping with the provisions of the 2008 Agreement under which such lists are exchanged on January 1 and July 1, every year.

Apart from this, the government has sought Pakistan to expedite the grant of visas to the members of the medical experts team, proposed to visit Pakistan to assess the mental condition of believed-to-be Indian prisoners of unsound mind. India has asked Pakistan to organise early visit of the Joint Judicial Committee to Pakistan and organise early visit of the four-member team to Karachi in connection with release and repatriation of 22 Indian fishing boats. “Immediate consular access has also been sought for the remaining prisoners and fishermen with the request to facilitate their earliest release and repatriation,” an MEA statement said.

“India remains committed to addressing, on priority, all humanitarian matters, including those pertaining to prisoners and fishermen in each other’s country. In this context, India has also asked Pakistan to expedite its response in the case of 88 Pakistan prisoners, including fishermen, who have completed their sentences and await repatriation for want of nationality confirmation by Pakistan, ” it added.