J&K: One Army jawan killed in heavy exchange of fire between India and Pakistan

An Army jawan was killed in “heavy” exchange of fire that broke out between India and Pakistan along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district on Monday evening after the former foiled an infiltration attempt by some armed men from across the border.

A suspicious movement was observed along the LoC in Laleali area of Sunderbani by Indian Army troops, said defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand. As the Army troops challenged them, they resorted to firing followed by a “heavy explosion”, he added.

Immediately after this, Pakistani troops resorted to “heavy firing” towards the Indian side so as to support the suspicious movement, Col Anand said. The Indian Army retaliated and the exchange of fire between two sides was in progress, he added.

Earlier in the day, Pakistani troops had taken to mortar shelling and small arms fire along the LoC in Krishna Ghati area of Poonch district to which the Indian army had retaliated.

Meanwhile, Northern Army Commander, Lt General Ranbir Singh, laid a wreath at Dhruva Shahid Samarak at Udhampur to pay homage to the gallant soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1971 war with Pakistan. Vijay Diwas is celebrated on December 16 every year to commemorate India’s victory over Pakistan when 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered to the Indian Army, an official release said.

On this occasion, Lt Singh complimented the rank and file of Northern Command for their steadfastness, dedication and selflessness. The Army Commander exhorted all ranks to re-dedicate themselves in the service of the Nation and confront emerging challenges with professionalism and courage.

