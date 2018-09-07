India filled with cautious hope after new govt in Pakistan: Envoy Ajay Bisaria

Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria with Pak PM Imran Khan. (Source: Twitter/IndiaInPakistan) Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria with Pak PM Imran Khan. (Source: Twitter/IndiaInPakistan)

On a day when the Pakistan Army Chief raked up the Kashmir issue, Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria said the new government in Pakistan has opened a political window and India is filled with cautious hope. The statement comes in the background of a brooding atmosphere for resuming of dialogues between the two countries.

“Terrorism is a deal-breaker; what is important is a bilateral conversation and that will happen when terrorism ends,” Bisaria was quoted as saying by PTI. Bisaria, who was in IIM Calcutta, said, “Bilateral relations received a setback after the (terrorist) attacks on Pathankot and Uri. But after the new government came in Pakistan, a new political window opened up and we are filled with cautious hope.”

The Indian diplomat also said efforts are being made to secure the release of every Indian prisoner in Pakistan and to bring them back on humanitarian grounds.

Pakistan’s newly elected Prime Minister, Imran Khan had recently called for resolving differences through dialogue, taking to Twitter, Khan said, “the best way to alleviate poverty and uplift the people of the subcontinent is to resolve our differences through dialogue and start trading.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also written a letter to his Pakistani counterpart expressing a commitment to build “good neighbourly relations” and pursue “meaningful and constructive engagement” for the benefit of the region. In the letter, Modi also underlined the need to make the Indian subcontinent “free of terror and violence.”

Responding to the letter, Khan expressed willingness to re-start the stalled India-Pakistan peace process and said that the two countries must engage in dialogue to resolve their differences, including on the Kashmir issue, and start trade. “To move forward Pakistan and India must dialogue and resolve their conflicts including Kashmir,” Khan had tweeted.

