‘Desperate acts of violence’: India condemns Pakistan airstrikes on Afghan territory

Condemning air-strikes by Pakistan on Afghan territory, India has said that aggression by Pakistan is a direct threat to regional peace and stability. As tensions between the two countries have escalated, overnight Pakistani strikes have killed at least 36 civilians in Afghanistan and wounded more than 160 others, as per Afghan officials.
In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India strongly condemns Pakistan’s air-strikes on Afghan territory that have resulted in several civilian casualties, including women and children. “This blatant act of aggression by Pakistan is an assault on Afghanistan’s sovereignty and a direct threat to regional peace and stability,” it added.
It reflects Pakistan’s persistent pattern of reckless behaviour and its futile attempt to externalise internal failures through desperate acts of violence beyond its borders, the MEA statement added.
Afghanistan condemned the strikes in Paktia, Paktika, and Kunar provinces as a “cowardly act of aggression” and an “act of brutality.” Pakistan said the operations were launched in response to militant attacks across Pakistan, as per AP.
The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan independently confirmed that at least 28 civilians were killed and 49 others were wounded in the strikes, including women and children. It added that the figures were preliminary and could increase, said the AP report.
India also conveyed its condolences to Afghan families that have lost loved ones. “India reiterates its unwavering support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the MEA said.
On Monday, Afghanistan and Pakistan summoned each other’s top diplomats to protest the attacks.
A day earlier, India rejected Pakistan’s accusations regarding its involvement in the Karachi incident which killed four soldiers. In response to media queries regarding allegations made by Pakistan, Randhir Jaiswal, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday, “We have seen Pakistani reports making baseless allegations against India regarding the recent incident in Karachi. We categorically reject them.”
“Instead of pointing fingers at others, Pakistan would do better to look inwards, take credible action against the terror infrastructure on its territory and rid itself of its proclivity to rely on terrorism as an instrument of state policy,” Jaiswal added.