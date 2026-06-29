‘Desperate acts of violence’: India condemns Pakistan airstrikes on Afghan territory

The remains of a destroyed house are seen after what Taliban officials said were Pakistani airstrikes a day earlier that killed civilians, including children, in the village of Mandokhail, Chamkani district, Paktia province, Afghanistan, Monday. (AP Photo)

Condemning air-strikes by Pakistan on Afghan territory, India has said that aggression by Pakistan is a direct threat to regional peace and stability. As tensions between the two countries have escalated, overnight Pakistani strikes have killed at least 36 civilians in Afghanistan and wounded more than 160 others, as per Afghan officials.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India strongly condemns Pakistan’s air-strikes on Afghan territory that have resulted in several civilian casualties, including women and children. “This blatant act of aggression by Pakistan is an assault on Afghanistan’s sovereignty and a direct threat to regional peace and stability,” it added.