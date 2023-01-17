India welcomes UNSC decision to designate Pak-based Abdul Rehman Makki as global terrorist

Welcoming the decision of United Nations Security Council to designate Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba’s deputy chief Abdul Rehman Makki as a “global terrorist”, the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said the move would help in curbing such threats and dismantle terror infrastructure in the region.

In a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “India remains committed to pursuing a zero tolerance approach to terrorism and will continue to press the international community to take credible, verifiable and irreversible action against terrorism.”

On Monday, the UN Security Council’s 1267 ISIL (Da’esh) and Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee designated Makki as a “global terrorist” for raising funds, recruiting, and radicalising youth to violence and planning attacks in India. This listing took place after China, which had blocked the listing, lifted the hold.

With this move, UNSC has subjected Makki to an assets freeze, travel ban, and arms embargo.

The Sanctions Committee provided a narrative summary of reasons for Makki’s listing in which it said he and other Lashkar-e-Toiba/Jamaat-Ud-Dawa operatives “have been involved in raising funds, recruiting and radicalising youth to violence and planning attacks in India, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).”

The UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee said Makki, “wanted by the Indian Government”, was listed as being associated with ISIL or Al-Qaeda for “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf of, or in support of”, “recruiting for”, “otherwise supporting acts or activities of”, and “either owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by, or otherwise supporting” Lashkar-e-Toiba.

In June last year, China put a hold, at the last moment, on a joint proposal by India and the US to list Makki under the 1267 Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council. The proposal to list Makki under the UNSC Sanctions Committee was made in June 2022 by India.

Makki, born in Bahawalpur in the Punjab Province of Pakistan, is a US-designated terrorist and is the deputy chief of LeT, head of the political affairs wing of JUD/LET, a member of JUD’s Markazi (Central) Team and Daawati (proselytisation) team. Makki also served as head of LeT’s foreign relations department and a member of Shura (governing body). He is the brother-in-law of JUD/LeT Chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed.

Makki was arrested on May 15, 2019, by the Pakistan government and was under house arrest in Lahore.