India, Pak should fulfil obligations under international human rights law: Amnesty

Lauding the first-ever UN report on alleged human rights violation in Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Amnesty International India on Thursday said both India and Pakistan should fulfil their obligations under international human rights law and end the atmosphere of impunity in Kashmir.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Thursday released its first-ever report on alleged human rights violation in Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and demanded an international probe into it, evoking a sharp reaction from India which termed the document as “fallacious and motivated”.

New Delhi also lodged a strong protest with the United Nations, saying the government was “deeply concerned that individual prejudices are being allowed to undermine the credibility of a UN institution”.

“The report violates India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The entire state of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. Pakistan is in illegal and forcible occupation of a part of the Indian state through aggression,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a strongly-worded statement.

Amnesty International India said that report reaffirmed the demands of various domestic and international human rights organisations for Indian and Pakistani authorities to deliver justice for past and ongoing human rights abuses.

“This welcome report reaffirms the demands of various domestic and international human rights organisations for Indian and Pakistani authorities to deliver justice for past and ongoing human rights abuses, and protect the freedoms of all people in Kashmir.

“Both India and Pakistan should fulfil their obligations under international human rights law and end the atmosphere of impunity in Kashmir by conducting effective, impartial, and independent investigations into human rights abuses by armed forces. They should also end the use of repressive laws and respect the right of all people to peacefully express their opinions,” said Aakar Patel, Executive Director, Amnesty International India.

The 49-page UN report highlights “a situation of chronic impunity for violations committed by security forces:, Amnesty International India said.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said it had made repeated requests to both India and Pakistan over two years for unconditional access to both sides of the Line of Control, but had been refused access. The report was produced through remote monitoring, it added.

