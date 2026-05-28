Sharp rise in out-of-pocket health spending, 11% fall in government expenditure in FY23: Ministry report

The increase in OOPE in 2022-23 contrasts with the declining trend recorded since 2013-14 (File photo for representative use).

Showing a reversal of a multi-year downward trend, households’ out-of-pocket expenditure (OOPE) as a share of the total health expenditure (THE) of the country rose sharply to 43.4 per cent in financial year 2022-23 from 39.4 per cent in 2021-22, as per the ‘National Health Accounts Estimates for India 2022-23’ released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Wednesday.

As per the report, in absolute terms, OOPE increased by 7.4 per cent to Rs 3,82,629 crore in 2022-23 from Rs 3,56,254 crore in the previous fiscal year. The per capita OOPE, too, increased by 6.2 per cent to Rs 2,767 in 2022-23, from Rs 2,600 a year ago.

The increase in OOPE during 2022-23 contrasts with the declining trend recorded since 2013-14, when it was estimated at 64.2 per cent of THE. After that, it declined steadily until fiscal year 2021-22, then rose in 2022-23.