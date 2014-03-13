Youths lose their ‘guide’

One of those who died in the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh Tuesday was Kaushal Kishore Dohare (35), who was an inspiration for other youths in his village Panehra in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaluan district to join the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Whenever the CRPF constable visited the village, people would reach his house to know how he could help young men in their families to be recruited to CRPF.

“He was the inspiration for youths of our village. They have lost their guide,” said village pradhan Sanjeev Singh. Kaushal is survived by his wife Rakhi and daughter Gungun who is around three years old. The family expects the body to reach home by Thursday.

Kaushal joined CRPF in 2004. He was a member of CRPF’s 80 battalion, deployed in Delhi before being sent to Chhattisgarh around a year ago.

His nephew Satish Kumar, an undergraduate student, said, “After my uncle went to Chhattisgarh, he used to talk regularly about people living there under threat of Maoists. My uncle was happy he was fighting extremists in Chhattisgarh.”

