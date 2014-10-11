Youths hoist ISIS flag in Srinagar

After Friday prayers in Srinagar, some youths hoisted a flag of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and raised slogans praising jihadi organisations.

This is the second time an ISIS flag has been raised in the Valley in the last five days.

The incident took place in Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid locality. The youths, some of whom were wearing black masks, also raised anti-India slogans while praising jihadi groups, sources said.

Earlier on Monday, some youths had waved black flags of ISIS in the old city after Eid prayers.

A few days ago General Officer Commanding 15 Corps Lt Gen Subrata Saha had termed the presence of ISIS flags in the city as a matter of concern. “We are watching the situation. This merits highest concern,” he had said.

The ISIS flags had surfaced in July as well when Isreal launched strikes in Gaza. The police also detained few youths in Srinagar for waving ISIS flags in August.

