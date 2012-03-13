Woman employee alleges sexual harassment by Air India official

A woman employee of an outsourcing firm employed at Air India office has levelled sexual harassment charges against an assistant manager of Air India. The police on Saturday filed an FIR against the Assistant Manager and on Monday he was called in for questioning.

The woman,who was employed at a beer bar inside Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport,in her police complaint said the 58-year-old assistant manager had been sexually harassing her. She alleged that she was sacked from her job after she informed her superior officials about this.

Speaking to Newsline,she said, I was working on a contract-basis for Air India. They take manpower from the outsourcing company with which I work. I had joined duty on May 24 last year and was working in the bar at the GSD complex in IGI airport. The accused started harassing me just few days after my joining. In September,I informed the assistant general manager about this.

The woman said the manager forced her to see nude photographs and pornographic material. In her statement to the police,she alleged that the accused had tried making physical advances on her. However,instead of taking any action against him,she was sacked,the woman said.

I complained to the AGM who said that I should take a 15-day break and would be given a job at a different department. But when I went back,the security staff refused to let me in. I was sacked for complaining against an higher official, she said.

The Airline has already initiated an inquiry. DCP (Airport)

R A Sanjeev said a case has been registered and that investigation was on. A case under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to outrage the modesty of a woman) and 509 (word,gesture or act to outrage the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

