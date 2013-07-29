With LS polls in mind,Badal woos the Aggarwal community

From surplus power within six months,24-hour drinking water supply to better sewerage and road connectivity,Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal reeled off a list of promises as he sought to woo the Aggarwal community and industrialists to vote for the SAD-BJP alliance in the coming Lok Sabha 2014 polls.

Addressing the media at the Aggarwal Sammelan in Ludhiana,Badal said Punjab was the state with the least tax burden and was at the top spot in the country for health facilities. Look at whole country and look at Punjab. The most peaceful despite its proximity to J&K and Pakistan. It is also the state with the least tax burden, the chief minister said.

Commenting on the planning commissions claims of reduction in poverty and various statements by Congress leaders on a full meal being available for Rs 5 and Rs 12,Badal lashed out at the Centre and warned the Union government to at least refrain from making a mockery of poverty. Poverty is such a serious issue that our central government does not even know its gravity. I just request them,that if they cannot sympathise,then at least do not make a mockery of the poor by making such misleading statements, he added.

The chief minister reiterated that such high percentage of people sleeping without food even after so many years of independence was reflective of our failed economic policies.

He also clarified the governments stand on e-trip which has invited criticism from industrialists. E-trip is not a tax,it is just a way to increase transparency and we are just seeking information of transactions of more than Rs 50,000.

On whether government officials will harass industrialists in the name of e-trip,Badal said: Let me warn and make it clear that any official harassing industrialists on the issue will not be spared.

He also said a ministerial level committee has been formed to check irregularities in the implementation of the new colonisers policy. A scheme for 45 cities of Punjab is ready and after two years not a drop of polluted water will be discharged in our rivers. In coming two years I also promise clean drinking water,roads and sewerage connection for Punjab, Badal said.

