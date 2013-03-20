Will not acknowledge Khemka letter: Malik

The war of words among Haryana bureaucrats on the land deal between UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhis son-in-law Robert Vadra and realty developed DLF refuses to end as senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka has reiterated his request seeking certain information from the Town and Country Planning departement and written to his senior colleague YS Malik saying that the powerful politico-bureaucratic lobby in the state may be making scapegoat of a particular case of a company of Mr. Robert Vadra.

The state government has asked Khemka to give his comments on the report submitted by a three member committee on Vadra-DLF land deal.

While the Principal Secretary (Industries and Commerce Department),YS Malik,in his letter to Khemka dated March 15 had mentioned that he will not entertain any missives from Khemka on the issue,the latter has again written to Malik.

In his demi-official (DO) letter addressed to Malik,Khemka wrote,I infer from your letter that complete transparency is observed in the Department of Industries and Commerce Department under your administrative control. Hence,you should not object to providing the information sought - the details of land released from acquisition proceedings or notified under section 6 after preliminary notification under section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act. Such information is supposed to be notified by publication in the government gazette. I fail to understand your objection therefore,I have separately informed the Chief Secretary about seeking such information from you.

As regards its relevancy,I want to highlight in my comments to the state government that the powerful politico-bureaucratic lobby in the state may be making a scapegoat of the particular case of the company of Mr Robert Vadra. Such practices are quite routine,making postings in some departments quite lucrative. I know you understand this,Khemka wrote to Malik.

Khemka,while posted as Director General,Consolidation of Holdings-cum- Inspector General of Registration,Haryana had cancelled the mutation of land deal between M/s Skylight Hospitality Limited  a company owned Vadra - and DLF Universal Limited. The cancellation orders led to a lot of furore forcing the state government to constitute a committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Finance Commissioner (Revenue) Krishna Mohan. The committee submitted its report to the state government in December and the state government sent it to Khemka on March 1 for his comments.

Khemka claims that he had been seeking certain informations and documents from various departments of the state government so that he could give elaborate comments on the enquiry report,as demanded by the government.

When contacted,YS Malik said,As a gentleman I have already replied to Mr Khemkas two letters. If he claims that the information asked by him is part of gazette notifications,he should go and get such gazette notifications and do some research. Then he can do whatever he wants to do with that information. If he has written again to me,I will not acknowledge any such communication.

