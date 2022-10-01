scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Varanasi varsity dismisses guest lecturer for comments on Navratra fast by women

Dr Mithilesh Gautam wrote in a social media post in Hindi, "For women, it is better to read the Constitution of India and the Hindu Code Bill instead of fasting for nine days during Navratra.

Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth administration has dismissed a guest lecturer and banned his entry to the university.

The Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth administration has dismissed a guest lecturer and banned his entry to the university campus for allegedly making a derogatory comment on Navratra fast by women.

“Their lives will be free from fear and slavery. Jai Bheem.” Taking cognisance of the post, Registrar Dr Sunita Pandey initiated action against Gautam and said in an office order, “On September 29, students had complained through a letter stating that Dr Mithilesh Kumar Gautam, a guest lecturer in political science department had posted some material on social media, which is against Hindu religion.” Pandey cited “widespread resentment” among students against Gautam for the action.

“…in view of the university atmosphere getting vitiated and examinations affected, I have been directed that Dr Mithilesh Kumar Gautam be dismissed with immediate effect, and his entry into the university campus be banned in view of security,” Pandey said in the order.

First published on: 01-10-2022 at 02:19:07 pm
