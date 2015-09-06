Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
  • Vadodara Crime Branch arrests engineering student for credit card fraud

Vadodara Crime Branch arrests engineering student for credit card fraud

The accused used the three credit cards to book return flight tickets between Vadodara and Goa for himself and two friends to "enjoy the Janmashtmi weekend vacation".

By: Express News Service | Vadodara | Updated: September 6, 2015 8:21:38 pm
credit card fraud, vadodara credit card fraud, vadodara crime, vadodara crime branch, vadodara news, india news The accused “purchased” the data of the credit cards belonging to three US nationals from a hacking website and used the details to book air tickets for three persons, including himself.
The Vadodara Crime Branch, on Sunday, arrested an engineering student, Bhavik Gajjar, for fraudulent use of credit cards belonging to three US nationals. A written complaint seeking a probe into the scam was forwarded by Jet Airways as Gajjar used the three credit cards to book return flight tickets between Vadodara and Goa for himself and two friends to “enjoy the Janmashtmi weekend vacation”.

According to the Vadodara DCB, which arrested Gajjar from his Manjalpur residence here on Sunday, the credit cards used belonged to US nationals James Wasniewski, Jim Carlo and Bet Swank. Last week, Gajjar “purchased” the data of the credit cards belonging to the three card holders from a hacking website and used the details to book connecting air tickets between Vadodara, Mumbai and Vadodara for three persons, including himself. Gajjar has told the police that he wanted to “enjoy the weekend” in Goa with his friends and needed money for the trip.

DCB Police inspector Vikramsinh Rathod said, “The misuse of the credit cards was reported to Jet Airways by the card holders, who submitted a written complaint to the Vadodara Crime Branch. After conducting a thorough probe, we arrested Gajjar for misusing the credit cards.”

