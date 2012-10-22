UPSC clears 18 Punjab cops for promotion to IPS

After a prolonged wait of 11 years,18 Punjab Police Service (PPS) officers are likely to promoted and inducted into Indian Police Service (IPS).

The selection panel of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC),in a meeting on Friday in Delhi cleared the names of the 18 PPS officers for promotion to IAS. However,the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has directed the UPSC to retain the outcome of the meeting.

Punjab Chief Secretary Rakesh Singh and Principal Secretary (Home and Justice) DS Bains attended the meeting,which was chaired by Vijay Singh and was also attended by Ashok Kumar,the IGP CRPF,Joint Secretary (Home).

Punjab DGP SS Saini was also invited but he could not attend the meeting.

The officers who have been recommended to be inducted in the IPS include SPS Parmar,Balkar Singh Sidhu,Rajinder Dharbanga,Manish Chawala,Gurinder Singh Dhillon,Gupreet Singh Gill,Yoginder Singh,RS Khatra,Jatinder Aulakh,AK Mittal,MS Chinna,KB Singh.

However,Sandhu will be given a probationer promotion and will be inducted into the IPS on permanent basis only if the two pending CBI cases against  one in Moga Sex Scandal and other in which he was caught red handed taking bribe  are taken to their logical end within one year,sources said.

It in 2001 when the PPS officers were last promoted to the IPS. Since then no meeting of UPSC took place even as many officers filed cases against each other in regards to seniority in the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Supreme Court.

Thus from 2001 to 2009,18 posts of IPS on promotion from PPS remained vacant. Another 10 posts for 2010 are also vacant even as the stae faces an acute shortage of IPS officers.

However,on Friday,after the UPSC meeting the CAT issued directions saying the UPSC may consider the feasibility of retaining the outcome in abeyance till the next date of hearing which is November 1.

The directions were issued on the plea of Narinder Bhargav,a PPS officer who had moved CAT in this regard. Bhargav is presently posted as SSP Mansa.

Interestingly,if the officers whose names have been cleared are inducted into the IPS,eight will be promoted as Deputy Inspector General (DIG),while rest may get postings as SSPs,AIGs or Commandants.

