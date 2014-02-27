UP Police raids Sahara chief Subrata Roy’s residence, fails to arrest him

After the court’s order, police may detain Roy and produce him in the court on the next date of hearing. (Express Archive)

Police raid Sahara chief’s home, does not find him a team of Lucknow police on Thursday raided the house of Sahara chief Subrata Roy, who, earlier in the day, moved to Supreme Court seeking cancellation of non-bailable arrest warrant issued against him.

Armed with Supreme Court’s non-bailable warrant, the team of Gomti Nagar police station reached ‘Sahara City’ housing his residence at about 4.30 pm to arrest him but failed to find him there.

High drama marked the police action as the police conducted searches inside the residence. Entry into and exit from the premises, which is spread in over 270 acres, was barred but the police exercise did not yield fruit.

“The team is there to execute the non-bailable warrant issued by Supreme Court”, Circle officer, Gomti Nagar, VS Mishra.

SHO Gomti Nagar Ajit Singh Chauhan said that Roy was not present inside the Sahara Shahar premises.

Earlier in the day, the Sahara Chief offered unconditional apology to the apex court for his non-appearance.

Roy also sought recall of the apex court’s Wednesday order in which non bailable warrant was issued against him and police was ordered to arrest and produce him before it on March 4.

The order to arrest Roy was issued for his failure to appear before the apex court in a contempt case arising out of non refund of Rs 20,000 crore to investors by two of his companies.

A bench of justices K S Radhakrishnan and J S Khehar had rejected Roy’s plea to exempt him from personal appearance on the ground of ill-health of his 92-year-old mother.

Senior advocate Ram Jethmalani, who had appeared for Roy, had produced a medical certificate from Sahara Hospital, Lucknow, on the condition of Roy’s mother and recommended that he be allowed on “humane as well as medical grounds” to be with his mother at this stage.

The bench had said since it had on February 25 declined to grant exemption, it did not find reason to accede to the renewal of the request made yesterday.

The three directors of Sahara Group, who were also summoned along with Roy, had appeared in the court yesterday.

The court had on February 20 come down heavily on the Sahara group for not refunding Rs 20,000 crore of investors money despite its order and summoned Roy, Ravi Shankar Dubey, Ashok Roy Choudhary and Vandana Bhargava, directors of its firms Sahara India Real Estate Corp Ltd (SIREC) and Sahara India Housing Investment Corp Ltd (SHIC) to be personally present before it yesterday.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App