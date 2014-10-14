UN’s snub to Pakistan a great diplomatic triumph for Modi Govt: BJP

BJP on Tuesday hailed the United Nation’s snub to Pakistan on raising Kashmir issue, as a diplomatic triumph for the Narendra Modi Government.

“The refusal of UNGA to take cognizance of the nasty letter of Sartaj Aziz and it’s big ‘no’ to Pakistani suggestions that it should intervene so that the Kashmir issue is resolved as per the aspirations of Kashmiri people is a big slap on the face of the Pakistani political and military establishments,” Prof Hari Om, Political Advisor to BJP state president said on Tuesday.

Sartaj Aziz, adviser to Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on national security and foreign affairs, had written to UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon on the recent border tension with India and sought the UN’s intervention, stepping up its attempts to internationalise the Kashmir issue.

The UN chief last week issued a statement encouraging India and Pakistan to resolve all differences through dialogue and engage constructively to find a long-term solution for peace and stability in Kashmir.

“The UN’s decision to not take any cognizance of Aziz’s letter to Ban Ki-moon is yet another outstanding diplomatic triumph of Prime Minister Modi,” Om said.

The BJP leader said UN only vindicated the Indian stand that Jammu and Kashmir was a bilateral issue that needed to be resolved by the two neighbours in accordance with the 1972 Simla Agreement.

The UN’s refusal to intervene also constituted a big snub for Kashmiri separatists like Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Yasin Malik, Shabir Shah and others, Om added.

“Indian nation is in safe hands. It ultimately got the government it needed the most to show Pakistan, an irresponsible non-state and epicenter of global terrorism, its rightful place and obtain for it a status in the comity of self-respecting nations.

“The Narendra Modi Government has proved in just 100 days that it means serious business, that it would not tolerate anything non-sense and that it is committed to upholding the unity and territorial integrity of India at any cost,” Om said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App