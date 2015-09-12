Under Fire: Doordarshan News in dock for fresh ads to fill up eight posts

Doordarshan News has found itself in the dock after it invited fresh applications for eight posts of anchors-cum-correspondents without declaring results of a recruitment process for similar posts held a few months back.

The move has triggered allegations that the state-run news channel has “arbitrarily scrapped” a much transparent recruitment process that involved a written test, a screen test and an interview for a new method which will assess the applicants just on the basis of an interview, a skill test and an audition, thus leaving it open to discretion and bias.

On August 28, Prasar Bharati came out with an advertisement inviting applications for four positions of senior anchors-cum-correspondents and as many posts of anchors-cum-correspondents in DD News on “contractual engagement basis”. The ad also invited applications for four positions of Output Coordinators.

The notification triggered questions as to why the channel had chosen to advertise afresh without declaring results of the recruitment process which started in February.

In February, DD News had advertised for 21 posts in seven categories. These 21 posts included eight posts of senior anchors-cum-correspondents and anchors-cum-correspondents. At that time, the recruitment process involved a written test, a screen test and an interview.

Sources said that after receiving applications, the channel called around 400 candidates for the written exam which tested candidates on language and aptitude, general knowledge and knowledge about government schemes and writing ability. Following the written exam, many successful candidates were called first for a screen test and then for an interview.

However, the results of that recruitment process have still not been declared. The Indian Express asked several officials in DD News about the fate of the earlier recruitment process. “No suitable candidates could be found in that process,” an official directly involved with the process said, requesting anonymity. Some officials also acknowledged that the earlier recruitment process had been scrapped and that’s why fresh applications were being invited. Another DD News official insisted that only a part of the earlier recruitment had been scrapped and recruitments in some of the seven categories will soon be made.

When contacted, DD News’ Director General Veena Jain said, “That process (initiated earlier this year) is still on and has not been scrapped.”

