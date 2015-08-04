UK physiotherapist held in J&K, cops say part of Hizb sleeper cell

The J&K Police have arrested five persons, including a UK-based Kashmiri physiotherapist, on charges of running a Hizbul Mujahideen sleeper cell in the city. Police claimed the cell was planning to carry out “sensational acts of terror” in the Valley.

Police sources said Mohammed Shaheen Baba alias Zaid-bin Tariq was arrested when he was on his way to the Srinagar airport. According to the police, Baba, earlier a resident of Chadoora area in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, was a physiotherapist living in London since 2006.

“He was leaving the Valley on Sunday when police picked him up near the Srinagar airport,’’ said a senior police officer. Sources said Baba, who came to Kashmir about a month ago, was placed under close surveillance by the security agencies.

“He was also involved in hawala transctions. After his scheduled departure for UK, his associates would have carried out high-profile attacks in the city and other parts of the Kashmir,’’ said the officer.

A police spokesperson said Baba was operating as the self-styled commander of a sleeper cell. Police said Baba was married to a Pakistani-American and had got in touch with Hizbul commanders during a visit to Pakistan. “The sleeper cell in Kashmir was established on their (Hizbul commanders’) directions,” said the police.

The spokesperson said preliminary investigations revealed that the cell planned to carry out “sensational acts of terror by way of IED blasts in the Valley, especially in Srinagar city”. “One Chinese pistol… 25 live rounds, incriminating documents and a mobile phone was recovered from the cell members”.

“The other members of the group who have been arrested have been identified as Mudasir Ahmad Baba alias Auranzaib, Basharat Hussain Baba, Uqab Ahmad Wazir and Manzoor Ahmad,” he said. Senior police officials said more arrests may be made. “We are getting more leads from the arrested persons and we are expecting some breakthroughs,’’ said an official.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App