Two potential CMs, a vote for or against either

In south Kashmir’s Anantnag and Srinagar’s Sonawar, people turned out in the belief that they were voting for or against a potential chief minister.

“We knew our candidate will be the next chief minister,’’ Altaf Ahmad, 35, said at polling station 20A, Khanabal, in Mufti Mohd Sayeed’s Anantnag. “The contest is between the PDP and the Congress,’’ said Raja Majeed Ahangar, who went for the Congress’s Hilal Ahmad Shah. “Shah was here to help us when floods hit Anantnag.”

In Sonawar, where Omar Abdullah has shifted, Javid Ahmad Khan said, “We will vote for a leader who is young and always speaks the truth even when he is in the top post of the state.” At Indra Nagar locality, Shabir Ahmad Wani said, “If Omar wins from here, our area will see a lot of development.” But in rural Pandrethan, Ghulam Qadir said, “If Omar wins, he will leave this constituency like he left Ganderbal, so we will vote for Ashraf Mir (PDP), who as a member of the upper house has done lot of work.”

Omar came out in a grey pheran and voted at a station in Burn Hall School in the morning. “I believe anti-incumbency has its own advantages. I am sure people will reward me for the work I have done,’’ he said.

Mufti voted in Bijbhera’s Baba Mollah. At Anantnag’s Islamia Hanfia School, Riyaz Ahmad said, “I am a first-time voter and voted for the candidate who has developed our town. We are hopeful Mufti will come to power again and complete all projects stalled by the NC government.”

“In the past six years, we have never seen Omar visit our constituency, even during the campaign,” said Altaf Ahmad Rather. “We are voting for a mature leader who disbanded the police task force and brought peace and growth here,’’ said Ghulam Nabi.

Anantnag’s turnout was significant even in areas where it is traditionally low, such as Malaknag, old town, Cheeni Chowk, Sherpora, Kadipora and K P Road.

