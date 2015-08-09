Army kills two militants in an infiltration bid along LoC in Kashmir

Army on Sunday foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in Keran sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, killing two militants.

An Army officer said troops guarding the LoC noticed a group of militants trying to sneak into this side at Jumagund Nar in Keran sector.

The troops challenged the militants who indulged in indiscriminate firing.

The troops returned the fire triggering an encounter in which the two militants were killed, the officer said.

Earlier in the day, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by resorting to heavy firing and mortar shelling on forward Indian posts along the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

This is the first time that Pakistani troops fired 120 mm mortar shells.

Pakistani troops resorted to firing from automatic weapons and mortar shells on forward post in Mandi-Sabzaiyan sector in Poonch from 2330 hrs to 0430 hrs, a Defence Spokesman said.

Apart from mortar shells and automatic weapons, Pakistani troops fired 120 mm mortars. There was no loss of life or injury to anyone in the firing. There have been 16 ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops in August.

