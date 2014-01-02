Two Maoists held in Bihar with arms and explosive

Security forces have arrested two hardcore naxalites with arms and explosives from a village in Bihar’s East Champaran district,a police officer said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip off,the CRPF and the STF jointly raided a hideout in Gurania village yesterday and nabbed the Maoists duo,identified as Manoj Kumar Agrawal alias Agrawalji,and Baitha,Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP),Operation,Sanjay Singh said.

Agrawal,a native of Salempur village in Sheohar district,was said to be a self-styled area commander of the proscribed CPI(Maoists),the ASP said,adding that Baitha hailed from Majirwa village in East Champaran district.

Two country-made pistols,two live ammunition,two mobile phones,a detonator and naxal literature were recovered from the arrested ultras’ possession,the ASP said,adding that both were wanted in about half a dozen cases of naxal violence.

