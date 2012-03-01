Tuition teacher vowed marriage,used nude photos to perpetrate rape

A college lecturer and his two friends have been arrested for allegedly raping a minorgirl at nearby Kovilpatti since 2009,using her nude photographs to blackmail her,police said.

They said the 25-year-old lecturer,who was running a tuition centre,went back on his promise to marry the 16-year-old girl and had been sexually exploiting her since that year,along with his two friends,using photographs of her taken after he laced her cool drinks with drugs.

The three were arrested yesterday on a complaint by the girl’s parents,police said.

