Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Travel agents beat devotees in Shirdi

Travel agents beat devotees in Shirdi

Incident took place when some travel agents tried to harass the devotees who had come from Vijaywada.

Written by Agencies | Shirdi | Published: May 25, 2012 3:23:46 pm
Related News

Local travel agents allegedly beat up devotees including women and children in a residential room of the Shri Saibaba trust here over a petty dispute,police has said.

The incident took place last night when some travel agents tried to harass the devotees who had come from Vijaywada.

The agents allegedly got into the room where devotees were staying inside the Saibaba temple trust premises and beat up 15 people including four women and eight children and injured them,police said.

Later,one of the victims lodged a police complaint.

The injured were treated at Sri Saibaba Sansthan hospital.

Search for the culprits was on,police added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now