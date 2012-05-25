Travel agents beat devotees in Shirdi

Local travel agents allegedly beat up devotees including women and children in a residential room of the Shri Saibaba trust here over a petty dispute,police has said.

The incident took place last night when some travel agents tried to harass the devotees who had come from Vijaywada.

The agents allegedly got into the room where devotees were staying inside the Saibaba temple trust premises and beat up 15 people including four women and eight children and injured them,police said.

Later,one of the victims lodged a police complaint.

The injured were treated at Sri Saibaba Sansthan hospital.

Search for the culprits was on,police added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App