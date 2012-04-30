Toddler,father killed after car rams nilgai,turns turtle

A one- year-old child and his father were killed,and two others injured,when the Santro in which they were travelling turned turtle after colliding with a nilgai (antelope) on Saturday night. The accident took place in the Rajendra Park police station area.

While the toddler Prince died on the spot,his father Hansraj succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Hansrajs friend Rajveer and his wife Sonia were critically injured and were admitted to a hospital in Palam Vihar.

The incident took place at around midnight on Saturday. The group was returning from Bhiwani district where they had gone to attend a wedding.

According to police,Hansraj,hailing from Uttam Nagar,was working with a private firm in Gurgaon and was living in Kartarpur village with his family.

On Saturday night,when their car reached Kherki-Majra village,a Nilgai suddenly came on to the road. The car collided with the animal and turned turtle.

Rajendra Park police handed over the bodies of Hansraj and Prince to their family after a post-mortem examination on Sunday.

