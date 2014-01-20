TMC fields painter Jogen for RS seat

The Trinamool Congress Sunday announced the nomination of painter Jogen Chowdhury as Rajya Sabha MP, a day after party chief Mamata Banerjee announced actor Mithun Chakraborty as the other MP.

“The four TMC candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections on February 7 are Mithun Chakraborty, Jogen Chowdhury, KD Singh and Ahmed Hassan Imran,” general secretary Mukul Roy said.

On KD Singh, who is a TMC MP from Jharkhand, Roy said he had another 18 months left but would resign and contest from Bengal. Referring to Ahmed Hassan Imran, he said Imran was the editor of Kalom daily and was popular among minorities.

“The panel, after zeroing in on these suggestions in a meeting this morning, presented the list to Mamata Banerjee who approved the names,” Roy said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App